Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Luton surgeries ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries.

1. Kingsway Health Centre 385 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8BY - 24.2 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

2. Wheatfield Surgery 60 Wheatfield Road, Lewsey Farm, Luton, LU4 0TR - 37.3 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

3. Lister House Surgery 473-475 Dunstable Road, Luton, LU4 8DG - 37.9 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

4. Kingfisher Practice Churchfield Medical Centre, 322 Crawley Green Road, Luton, LU2 9SB - 38.4 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

