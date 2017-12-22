Man seriously hurt in lorry collision

A man has been seriously injured following a collision between a car and a lorry Ain Toddington early on Thursday morning.

The Magpas enhanced air ambulance medical team assessed the patient (in his 50’s) who had sustained multiple injuries. They sedated him and placed him in a medically induced coma at the scene. The Magpas doctor and paramedic team then accompanied the patient to Luton and Dunstable Hospital via land ambulance. He was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew, Bedfordshire Police and the Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.