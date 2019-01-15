Moving ceremony to honour organ donors from Luton and Dunstable

Luton and Dunstable people who saved lives through the gift of organ donation have been posthumously honoured at a moving award ceremony.

They received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant, which was given to their families and loved ones on their behalf.

The private award ceremony was held at Putteridge Bury on Hitchin Road in Luton.

The awards recognise the 1,574 people nationally who donated their organs after death last year, leading to thousands of patients’ lives being saved or transformed.

People recognised at the ceremony included:

>Mary Hedley from Dunstable who received the award on behalf of her husband Haviland Hedley.

>Donna Marcellin from Luton who received the award on behalf of her brother John McCann.

>Shindar Mudhar from Luton who received the award on behalf of her son Mandip Mudhar.

During 2017/18 the number of deceased donors in the UK went up from 1,413 to 1,574, a rise of 11% and the highest number ever in the UK. There are now more than 25m people on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

However, there are still around 6100 people on the UK transplant waiting list and around three people die each day in need of an organ.

NHS Blood and Transplant is calling for people in Bedfordshire to be inspired by the actions of the donors honoured at this ceremony. Everyone in the UK is urged to tell their family they want to save lives through organ donation. The award memento features the organ donation heart logo backed by the Maltese Cross - which is used by the Order of St John - above the words ‘add life, give hope’

Words save lives. Join the millions of people that have told their family they want to be an organ donor at www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.