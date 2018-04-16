Promoting healthy eating

The Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) have introduced a number of changes to promote healthy eating for patients and staff.

The aim is to reduce sugar and fatty food intake which are the main contributors to health issues such as obesity, musculoskeletal conditions, heart disease and tooth decay. As part of the changes, a ban on the promotions of food and drink that are high in fat, sugar or salt has been enforced in support of NHS England’s campaign to reduce sales of unhealthy foods and drinks.

The Trust has ensured that healthy eating options are available around the clock, including sugar free drinks and healthy snacks and the majority of pre made food will contain less than 400 calories.

Tom Chapman, Obesity Specialist Dietitian at the L&D, said: “We’re pleased to have implemented changes to help promote health and wellbeing within our Trust to support our patients, staff and local community. We’re all partial to the odd treat, but we want to be able to offer easy access to healthier options to encourage better eating and to prevent the urge to snack on high calorie fatty foods.”