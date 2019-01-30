Raising awareness of early detection of cancer at Dunstable’s Tesco

Volunteers from the Cancer Research UK shop in Dunstable will be at Tesco Extra on Saturday, February 2, to raise awareness of Cancer Research UK.

Denise Coates, a breast cancer survivor, will be at the Skimpot Road store from 10am, she said: “We will be reminding ladies to check themselves, the sooner the better. Early detection saves lives!”

In the Cancer Research store they will also be raising awareness by hosting a range of activities throughout the day, to help promote World Cancer Day, on Monday, February 4.