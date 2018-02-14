Share why you love the NHS

Two Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) are inviting local people to share their stories about why they love the NHS.

Bedfordshire and Luton CCGs are collecting the stories as part of the exciting build up to the NHS 70th birthday celebrations taking place on 5 July this year. They would like to hear from local people willing to share their experiences about what the NHS means to them, whether they are patients, volunteers or members of NHS staff (past and present).

The CCGs are also keen to hear from you if; you or a family member have had pioneering or life-saving care and treatment, if you share the same birthday as the NHS, or if you were one of the first NHS babies born after the NHS was created on 5 July 1948 – the year it all began.

Dr Nina Pearson, Chair of Luton CCG, said: “We want to encourage everyone to come forward and share their stories about why they love the NHS. We want to hear stories about when human compassion and dedication have helped someone through an illness, or enabled them to make a new life, or where advances in medicine have transformed treatments”.

Dr Alvin Low, Clinical Chair of Bedfordshire CCG, added: “The NHS is one of the most-loved national treasures, and there should be plenty of scope for stories arising from the seven decades of care.

“These stories will form part of a legacy which celebrates the NHS heritage, and they will be shared over the course of the NHS birthday year. Some of the local personal stories that are being collected will also be offered to the national NHS 70 archive, so they will become a piece of history too”.

To share your story about your local NHS and why it means a lot to you, if you live in Bedfordshire or Luton email your story to nhs70.stories@nhs.net

Look out for news of special NHS70 stories on Twitter @BCCG5 or @NHS_LCCG and on Facebook.

Find out more on the websites: www.bedfordshireccg.nhs.uk or www.lutonccg.nhs.uk