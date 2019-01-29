Sign up now for Cancer Research’s Race for Life in Luton

Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone, including men, in Luton to sign up for this year’s Race for Life in July.

For the first time, the charity is encouraging men to take part in this year’s event on Sunday, July 7.

Race for Life back signs. Photography by Danny Fitzpatrick / DFphotography.co.uk

There will be events for people of all ages and abilities taking place at Stockwood Park in Luton.

Courtney Culverhouse, Cancer Research UK’s Luton Event Manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Luton access to the latest treatments.

“Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago. But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer, at some point during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Courtney added: “This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

During January, there is a 30 per cent discount on entry fees to all Race for Life events, excluding Pretty Muddy Kids. Use code RFL30 by Thursday, January 31. To enter an event visit: raceforlife.org.