Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman from Dunstable.

Margaret Kenny, also known as Peggy, 78, who has Alzheimer’s Disease, was reported missing this morning but was last seen at 8pm last night (Tuesday).

She’s described as 5’ 4”, of slim build and with her hair in a bob. She may have been wearing a light blue knee length coat with a hood.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 95 of today’s date.