We need your help - urgent appeal for blood donors in Luton as stocks run low

More blood donors are urgendly needed in Luton – as stocks are running low.

NHS Blood and Transplant said the blood donations during the autumn are below expected levels.

There is a need for all donors but particularly donors with O positive, which can be given to a wide range of people, and B positive, which is more common in south Asian and black tonors.

The donations are needed at the city’s donor centre because it has numerous appointments available, including 1,191 over the next four weeks.

Most mobile sessions in community venues – such as church halls – are currently full as people to respond to the need for donations. However appointments can become available at short notice.

Emma Martin, Luton Donor Centre Manager, said: “We aim to have six days of blood at any time but we currently only have around three days’ stock of some of our key blood groups.

“Donations were lower than expected during September. Our local mobile sessions in community venues are typically busy but we have appointments available at the donor centre now for existing donors.

“We’re particularly keen that people who have previously donated book in or walk in because we know their blood group and we know they can donate. We always welcome new donors too.”

If you would like to give blood please make an appointment as soon as you can by going to www.blood.co.uk.