Heartbroken Luton Ukrainians overwhelmed by community support as they hold urgent donation drive

Donations are urgently needed to support the war effort in Ukraine, as Luton-based families speak of their heartbreak following the invasion by Russian forces last week.

The Luton branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) is holding a collection drive, appealing for clothing, food, personal hygiene products, and medical supplies, such as dressings, bandages, antiseptic wipes, painkillers, first aid medicines, and adult nappies for the wounded.

The branch held a prayer vigil and donation appeal opening event on Sunday (February 27) and has also raised £2,700 for the cause so far. This will be used to buy nine helmets and a vest.

Four Ukrainians with the flag. Mykhaylo and his wife, Nataliya, are the two in the centre. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Chairman Mykhaylo Ohal, 49, said: "We opened our collection for donations and invited people to a church service.

"We are still scared. We just worry about family, friends, mates, but we keep busy and try to do everything we can to help them.

"We have had lots of donations, lots of phone calls, people saying 'how can we help, how can we help?' We've been sent flowers, cards. We really appreciate it from everyone."

Guests on the day included Luton MPs Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen, and Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Vinod Tailor, who wished to show solidarity with the branch, with many of its members having family in Ukraine.

Mykhaylo and Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Bedfordshire Vinod Tailor with flags, the black and red being for Western Ukraine. Photo: Tony Margiocchi.

Mykhaylo's in-laws both live there and he visited the country just one month ago.

He added: "People are scared, really scared. We call them every day. They're sitting in cellars, some are underground; it's horrible, really horrible.

"They [my in-laws] don't want to leave the country. They want to stay there until something better happens.

"My wife's dad is 74 and he doesn't want to go anywhere. He says: 'I'll be safe here; it doesn't matter what happens - if necessary I'll fight'. At 70 years!"

A group of Ukrainians proudly display the Ukrainian flag with Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Bedfordshire Vinod Tailor. Photo: Tony Margiocchi.

Myroslava Shchavinska, 43, said: "I really appreciate it. It's unexpected. We really feel like the whole world is supporting us.

"We need protection and medication for the front line. We need support right now. It's a horrible feeling.

"Putin thought he could occupy Kyiv in two days but we are really resistant. We can defend our young democracy.

"I think maybe Russians will recognise that if they can change the government, things will be different.

Branch members and community members, including members of the council, local MP, and Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Bedfordshire Vinod Tailor. Photo: Tony Margiocchi.

"It's a threat for the whole world. We have just realised how fragile peace is."

The event on Sunday included a service in the branch's chapel, with prayers for the citizens of Ukraine.

There are around 19 members of the Luton branch, which has also received strong support from the town's diverse communities.

Talking about the service, member Iryna Slirenko, 36, who lives in Leighton Buzzard, said: "It was emotional. Because it was not just Ukrainian people; there were people from the UK, Poland, Nigeria, Ghana. It gives us belief and hope."

Iryna told the Luton Today that businesses have donated palettes, while a lorry-full of donations has already left for the Polish border with a volunteer driver.

Her mother lives in the Ternopil region, while her brother-in-law has "gone back to Ukraine to help fight".

A look at the next lot of aid donations as they arrived. Photo: Tony Margiocchi.

Iryna said: "My auntie is near Crimea. There are Russian soldiers there. The shops are empty. They have destroyed the bridge that was connecting them with the big city.

"There will always be vegetables, potatoes [grown]. But they can't even make bread now because they don't have yeast."

Speaking about her mother, she added: "They are just stuck at home, not going outside. They hear alarms at night for possible air attacks, so in the middle of the night they had to run and hide somewhere because you never know. Just grab a jacket and shoes and run."

To donate to the appeal, please visit the branch at 16 Cromwell Hill, Luton, from 10am - 7pm this week.

If you are donating food, please bring tea, coffee and canned goods (no glass jars).

The branch will be open for donations until Sunday, March 6.

In an emotional message, Mykhaylo added: "Stop the war. Long live Ukraine."

Myroslava added: "Glory of Ukraine."

Iryna said: "It's 2022 are here we are...it's heartbreaking.

"We are sad, scared. Is Putin going to do something crazy because he knows everyone hates him and he has nothing to lose?

"I don't wish this on anyone. We are a peaceful country and a heartbroken nation. For someone to come in our land and ask people to just accept that somebody else will rule - it shouldn't happen in this time.

"My heart is breaking. All the small children that are dying. Putin says it will be army to army fight. He's destroying nurseries, he's destroying schools, he's shooting civilians. It's a terrorist attack. I just hope it will end soon."