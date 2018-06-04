Help Barton-Le-Clay Stella & Dot stylist raise funds for charities

A kind-hearted stylist from Barton-Le-Clay is on a mission to help charities by holding special fundraising sessions.

Louise Fox, 43, recently invited the public to her Charity Style Session held in her very own home, managing to raise a fantastic £275 for Great Ormond Street Hospice (GOSH).

Stella and Dot June charity bracelet

The money will go towards donations of Love Boxes, which are filled with gifts for families at the hospital.

Louise, stylist for Stella & Dot, said: “We had a raffle and the winner got to choose from three nominated charities - Dress for Success, Refuge or GOSH. The winner, Marilyn, chose GOSH, keen to support a children’s charity, having three grandchildren herself.”

Louise is part of the #StellaDotGives campaign, recently selling bracelets for GOSH, all EU stylists together raising nearly £7,000 for charities.

Her next events are: June 29 Ladies’ Night in Flootes, Woburn, from 6pm in aid of Refuge women’s charity; June 22 in The Bull, Barton Le Clay, from 7.30pm (Louise will be giving away her sales commission to Keech Hospice Care). Contact the venues for tickets.

This month, Louise is also selling a Stella & Dot charity bracelet for £18, full net proceeds going towards Starlight charity for seriously and terminally ill children.

If you would like to be a stylist and help the mission, or buy a bracelet, contact: www.stelladot.co.uk/louisefox