Help Hannah raise £10K to support youngsters with ambitious charity ‘ZemZam Inspiring Change’

A former Cardinal Newman student went back to her roots, as she launched a project to help youngsters achieve their dreams and inspired pupils to aim high.

Hannah Zemzam, 25, is crowdfunding to raise £10,000 to organise a “huge youth motivation event” in 2019, the free opportunity including guest speakers, youth charities, music, and talent spotters.

The aim is to help pupils achieve their career goals, and Hannah recently visited Cardinal Newman.

She said: “I didn’t have the easiest upbringing and was excluded in year 10 and then re- accepted to do my exams.

“I went to The University of Northampton, travelled the world and am now a marketing and events specialist .”

Head of Sixth Form Gail Hickam said: “I had goose- bumps when I listened to her words of wisdom, truly inspiring my students.”

Hannah wishes to set up a charity named ‘ZemZam Inspiring Change’. To invite Hannah to your school or get involved: zemzaminspiringchange@hotmail.com.