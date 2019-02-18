Help police tackle knife crime at weapons sweep in Luton

Bedfordshire Police is inviting the public to join a community weapon sweep in Luton on Sunday, March 10, to look for weapons that have been discarded or hidden, as part of a national week of action, Operation Sceptre.

Anyone who attends will be teamed up with officers to search specific locations for knives.

Street Pastors at Luton sweep in September 2018

Officers will take responsibility for handling any weapons that are found and securing them before they’re removed from the location.

Operation Sceptre is a national week of action which aims to tackle knife crime.

As well as weapons sweeps, the force will be working with retailers to ensure they know the law around selling knives to under 18s, and presenting in schools so that young people know about the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

Sergeant Ben Dimmock, who will be running the sweeps, said: “We know people hide weapons in these places to minimise their chances of being found in possession of a weapon if they encounter the police.

Weapons sweep in Luton in September 2018

“That’s why we want to work with our communities to show people who use knives and weapons that as a community, we won’t tolerate this.

“This is the second time we’ve held community weapons sweeps, and we had some excellent feedback from those who took part last time.

“Everyone had different reasons for taking part, but the common pattern was wanting to help tackle knife crime.

“We can’t tackle crime alone, but I hope with the support of our communities we can show there is no place for this kind of activity in Bedfordshire.”

For more information or to register to take part, email: CrimeReduction@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk.