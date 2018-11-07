Help spread the gift of Christmas to a child with the annual shoebox appeal

We’re delighted to announce that the Herald&Post will once again be a drop-off point for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.

This year Samaritan’s Purse - the charity behind the annual appeal - wants to send lots of shoeboxes to refugees around the world, as well as across Europe.

A spokesperson said: “With your help we can put a smile on the faces of thousands of children who have fled with their families, leaving behind their school, their friends and their toys.”

H&P deputy editor Lynn Hughes said: “Local people have always dug deep to help our Operation Christmas Child appeal and I’m sure this year, with the heartbreaking pictures of bewildered children fleeing fighting across the world, they will be even more generous.”

School, churches, community groups and individuals are encouraged to lovingly fill shoeboxes with gifts for boys or girls. Download a leaflet with all the instructions at https://www.samaritans-purse.org.uk/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

> Drop them off at our office at 39 Upper George Street, Luton, LU1 2RD during normal office hours until November 28.

Or you can also drop them at the charity’s warehouse at Heathfield Centre, Hyde Road, Caddington which is open from November 19-28, Monday to Friday 10am-4pm.