Helping break the stigma of mental health

A woman, who lost her dad to suicide when she was a child, is campaigning to raise awareness of mental health in Luton.

Sherene Bryan, 29, grew up in Lewsey Farm and was only 12 when she found her dad. She felt like she had no support or professional help to cope and recover.

#ONITSHEAD poster

Seventeen years on she is on a mission to help others get the support they need when they are suffering with mental health issues, and wants to raise awareness and prevent more suicides.

Sherene said: “I found my dad, and when I went back to school I felt like there was no support available for me, it was difficult because people didn’t really want to talk about it, there was a stigma attached to mental health and suicide.

“I want to tell people my story and let them know that no matter how bad it can get and how low you can feel, there is always support and people who will listen and there will be better days ahead.”

Sherene is working closely with her mum, Anneth Bryan, to break the stigma of mental health and suicide. The aim of their work is to encourage more people to get the help they need.

She said: “I have created a campaign called #ONITSHEAD which will be launched on World Suicide Prevention Day in September.

“The aim is to place the stigma on its head to prevent more lives from being turned upside down.

“This will involve people taking to their social media and taking a picture which will be rotated and posted with #ONITSHEAD.

“I really want people to get involved by signing up and joining the campaign.”

To support Sherene’s #ONITSHEAD campaign visit www.onitshead.co.uk.