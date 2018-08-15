Helping people to make their lives better

A 22-year-old from Luton is raising money to help with volunteering projects in Cambodia.

Ebony Leon, of Lewsey Farm, is travelling to Cambodia for two months in October with Voluntary Service Overseas(VSO) on an International Citizen Service (ICS) placement where she will be helping with the Livelihood project.

The course is for 18-25 year-olds, it involves volunteering abroad for two to three months and then volunteering in the UK when you return.

Ebony said: “I will be volunteering with a project that helps people better themselves and make a better life for themselves.

“I have always wanted to travel and learn about different cultures, and a friend of mine recently did the course and told me about it.”

ICS works with communities that have requested their help, it also aims to inspire young people in the UK and overseas to become active citizens who are passionate about long term community development.

Ebony is hoping to raise £800 to go towards the projects.

She added: “The money raised will help with the projects that VSO and ICS do, there is one about education and health care as well.

“It will go towards enabling the overall costs of ICS, ensuring they can to continue sending youth volunteers to the developing world to make a lasting difference in disadvantaged communities.

“I also want to raise awareness of what I am doing and why I am going out there.”

VSO is the world’s leading independent international development organisation that works through volunteers to fight poverty in developing countries.