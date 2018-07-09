Helping pupils to love to learn

Level Trust and Vauxhall Motors teamed up to provide over 700 children in Luton with vital learning resources packs.

Twelve volunteers from Vauxhall helped the children’s charity create the packs and then deliver them to schools across the town.

The Learn@Home packs are drawstring bags with things that children use for school, such as art and craft supplies, books, notepads, revision guides and a range of stationary.

Christian Iszchak, from Level Trust, said: “When a child’s family is struggling to make ends meet, they miss out on things.

“It’s absolutely fantastic that Vauxhall does so much to help us provide these children with the resources they need for school.”

They delivered 715 packs to 24 schools in Luton, next year they hope to make and distribute more Learn@Home packs.

Cherie Denton, Vauxhall Community Coordinator, said: “We were pleased to help so many children whose families are finding things difficult at this time.”

During July and August, shoppers at Tesco can vote for Level Trust to win up to £4,000 to spend on Learn@Home packs through the Bags of Help scheme.