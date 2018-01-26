Helping to deliver soup

Hundreds of litres of soup was delivered to those who were sleeping rough thanks to the work of schools and businesses in Luton.

Ferrars Junior School, Beech Hill, Pirton Hill and Downside Primary School, NOAH Enterprise, Roland Allen Ltd and Sparshotts Fruiterers worked together on the idea to help the homeless.

Brian Herbert, Business Manager at Ferrars Junior School, and Mark Passarelli, Catering Manager of Food Counts, decided to use any surplus vegetables that were left over from the four schools to make the soup.

They then condensed it, froze it and donated it to NOAH Enterprise, a charity that helps the homeless.

Brian Herbert said: “We thought using the leftover vegetables to make soup for NOAH Enterprise would be a perfect way to reduce food waste and do something positive for the community at the same time.

“I would like to thank Sparshotts Fruiterers of St Albans for their sponsorship and Roland Allen Ltd for their donation of equipment as with their support we are able to continue with this initiative year.”

Jim O’Conner, Chief Executive of NOAH Enterprise, said: “Each donation from Food Counts enables us to provide a warm and nourishing meal for 30 people for 4 to 5 nights.

“This is a hugely generous and beneficial thing that Food Counts are doing, providing part of that primary care that is so necessary – good food.

“We value this partnership and everyone involved in it - it makes a difference.”