Hemel MP urges public to take part in consultation over Luton Airport expansion

Sir Mike Penning MP for Hemel Hempstead has called on local residents to take part in the second Luton Airport Expansion consultation.

The consultation runs until December 16 with a number of events taking place.

Luton Airport

London Luton Airport Limited (LLAL) is proposing a new terminal and extensive infrastructure as well as an extension of the DART fast transit railway.

As part of its consultation, LLAL will outline proposals to enhance the existing compensation and noise insulation schemes for residents most affected by an expanded airport.

Sir Mike said: “I would encourage local people to take part in this consultation. Residents of villages near to Luton in particular feel badly let down by the airport which has not carried out the promises they made at the last expansion.

“There are still too many low flights at night; disrupting peoples sleep and causing stress and harm.

“I have stood in local residents’ gardens and watched flights pass directly overhead when they are supposed to be directed between Markyate and Flamstead. The airport has expanded very fast, faster than anticipated and I am concerned that this new expansion will mean even more noise and traffic congestion.

“We need to pay particular interest to the proposals on compensation and noise insulation.”

For more information visit www.futureluton.llal.org.uk.