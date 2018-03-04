High flying Luton Brownies learn about new badge

Girl Guides now have a new badge to earn with the introduction of the Aviation badge.

Girlguiding has joined forces with airline easyJet to engage more girls in aviation and to build a foundation for future study and a potential career as a pilot.

Three Brownies from 5th Stopsley Brownies went to London Luton airport to find out more about the new badge and what it takes to be a pilot.

Emma, Daisy and Tylah got to explore the easyJet cabin simulator, including the real-life replicator cockpit with two of easyJet’s female captains, Marnie Munns and former Brownie, Kate McWilliams. The girls asked the captains all about their jobs, from the qualifications needed to how many flights they made each day.

The partnership is the first to be announced as part of Girlguiding’s biggest ever overhaul of badges and activities which will be revealed in full this summer.