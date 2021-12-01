High praise for Beds Fire and Rescue Service at awards

Awards for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) was recognised by the Asian Fire Service Association (AFSA) at its awards event in Liverpool, last week for the work done to support communities and our staff.

The AFSA awards celebrate the many exceptional achievements of staff by sharing knowledge and best practice across the public sector. They showcase the innovative work around prevention, partnership and inclusion in the workplace.

BRRS were recognised twice in the ‘COVID-19 going the extra mile award’ for work with the East of England Ambulance Service and the role played providing command support to the local resilience forum.

In the Champion of Equality, it was recognised for work on the LGBT+ network and diversity work.

Former Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Andy Peckham was recognised for his contribution to AFSA as a champion of equality and diversity in the workplace and for his work in support of the Firefighters Charity.

The Shining Light Award was presented in memory to the late Chief Fire Officer Paul Fuller for his advocacy, support and friendship to AFSA. He was also recognised for his work championing equality and diversity at a local and national level.

Alison Kibblewhite, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, BFRS, said; “I was delighted to attend the awards event which acknowledged the exceptional achievements of all of the winners. I am so pleased that Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was recognised for our work in so many categories.