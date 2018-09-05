High praise for officers at Luton Airport

A woman whose watch was stolen at Luton Airport has praised the police for their work in getting the timepiece back.

Maggie Doherty flew from Luton Airport to Poland with her daughter to visit her family on Thursday, August 9. Her watch was stolen when she went through security control.

She said: “I put my hand luggage and watch in the tray and then walked through the security check. It wasn’t until after we got through that I realised my watch wasn’t there, we reported it to the security team at the airport.

“The police pulled CCTV, identified the moment the watch was taken traced the individual responsible back to the moment they entered the security zone with their boarding pass and obtained their identity.”

The investigating officers were PC Charlotte Zhivago and PC Paul Clooney from the Airport Policing Unit.

Inspector Ian Taylor, head of the unit, said: “Bedfordshire Police has an excellent working relationship with all partners and the wider community at London Luton Airport, with the aim of reducing and preventing crime, and seeking to make the airport experience a pleasant one for all users.

“Wherever possible, we will ensure that those responsible for causing crime and disorder are held to account. As this case identifies, we will work together to gather all the available evidence, and will seek to apprehend the person responsible upon their return to the UK.”

When she arrived back in the UK two officers were waiting for her with the watch. She said: “I was so happy, I honestly thought I would never see it again, it is really sentimental because my brother gave it to me for my 40th, I am very grateful to the officers.”

Her husband Michael Doherty said: “When Maggie returned from holiday she was delighted to be met at the airport gate as she arrived by two lovely police officers who reunited her with this very important gift from her brother.

“Personally we both are very grateful for the help offered from the police and Luton airport team. Total praise to this team!”