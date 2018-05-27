High Town Road Festival to set taste buds tingling

You can expect some new flavours at this year’s High Town Festival, to complement the music and entertainment that have made the event such a roaring success, according to the organisers.

Hitchin Road’s Old Skool Pantry will be showing off its wares on Saturday, July 7, for the first time at the festival. The successful restaurant and deli is taking a number of stalls on High Town Road, which will be shut for the day between York Street and Midland Road.

If your tastes are more traditional, the Hightown Honeys Women’s Institute will be serving their ever-popular cream teas at the High Town Methodist Church. Many of the eateries along High Town Road will also be open, allowing revellers to buy a snack or sit down for a meal.

There will be a strong High Town presence on the main stage, with the Danny Considine Band making their festival debut, alongside local stalwarts I See Four Fingers.

They’ll be joined by the choir from St Matthew’s Primary School, which is going to play a central role once again, as it hosts children’s rides and games.

Pupils from the school will herald the main festival opening at 1pm, by parading down High Town Road in their Luton International Carnival costumes, led by the Luton Irish Forum Emerald Pipe Band.

To round off the weekend, Sunday will see churches in the area getting together for a collective act of worship at St Matthew’s Church on Wenlock Road.

An estimated 2,000 people came to the High Town Festival last year.

If you would like to book a stall or find out more, then go to the website www.hightownfestival.org