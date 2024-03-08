Highly commended for inspiring young people and the wider communities the importance of voting.

Encouraging and promoting voter participation among young people and the broader communities of Luton is crucial for ensuring a vibrant democracy. Ali Aklakul Islam, a dedicated community activist and local volunteer, has been instrumental in this effort. Recognised for his tireless work with diverse and multicultural groups across Luton, Ali Aklakul Islam emphasises the importance of voting as a fundamental right, not merely a privilege. Irrespective of political affiliations, Ali’s focus lies in empowering individuals to exercise their right to vote in both local and national elections. He educates people about the significance of their vote, highlighting that in many parts of the world, such a privilege is nonexistent. His efforts have spurred many individuals to recognise the value of their voice in shaping the future of their communities.