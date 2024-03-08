Highly commended for inspiring young people and the wider communities the importance of voting.
Encouraging and promoting voter participation among young people and the broader communities of Luton is crucial for ensuring a vibrant democracy. Ali Aklakul Islam, a dedicated community activist and local volunteer, has been instrumental in this effort. Recognised for his tireless work with diverse and multicultural groups across Luton, Ali Aklakul Islam emphasises the importance of voting as a fundamental right, not merely a privilege. Irrespective of political affiliations, Ali’s focus lies in empowering individuals to exercise their right to vote in both local and national elections. He educates people about the significance of their vote, highlighting that in many parts of the world, such a privilege is nonexistent. His efforts have spurred many individuals to recognise the value of their voice in shaping the future of their communities.
Ali’s dedication has not gone unnoticed. He was highly commended in the United Kingdom Parliament Week Champion of the Year Award category, an honour bestowed upon him by distinguished figures such as Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, The Speaker of the House of Commons, and The Right Honourable The Lord McFall of Alcluith, The Lord Speaker. This recognition underscores the impactful role Ali plays in fostering civic engagement and upholding democratic principles within Luton. Through his advocacy and outreach initiatives, Ali continues to inspire and mobilise individuals, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the democratic process. By instilling a sense of civic duty and empowerment, he contributes to creating a more inclusive and representative democracy within Luton and beyond.