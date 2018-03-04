History walks round Luton’s High Town sell-out

A weekend of guided walks around historic High Town was so successful that the organiser has added an additional date to meet the unexpected demand.

Local historian Paul Hammond was so keen to promote Luton’s rich heritage that he applied for a grant under the council’s “Your Say, Your Way” scheme. Given that High Town has more than its fair share of historic shops, pubs, churches and hat factories, it was a natural first choice as a focus for his two-hour guided walks.

He said: “I knew that High Town would be popular because its status as a conservation area means that it has been protected from the redevelopment that is evident across much of the town. It meant that the walk could explore alleyways that serviced the hat workshops behind Reginald Street, churches such as St Matthew’s and original shop fittings from Victorian butcher shops.”

In collaboration with the Old Photos of Luton Facebook group, all participants received a pack of 16 postcards that enabled walkers to compare current buildings with their appearance 100 years ago.

Interest in the walk was so strong that the original two dates sold out and an additional event has been scheduled for 10.30am on Saturday, March 17, for anyone keen to explore historic High Town.

Paul will be organising similar walks for other conservation areas within the town on the following dates:

Saturday/Sunday, April 7-8 – Dallow/Rothesay Road

Saturday/Sunday, May 5-6 – New Town/London Road

Saturday/Sunday, June 23-24 – town centre/George Street

Further details are available by contacting Paul on 07841 514953 or on the Luton Heritage Facebook page.