Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Last Sunday, HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire’s Annual Service of Thanksgiving was held at the historic building of The Priory Church of St Peter, Dunstable. The Rector of Dunstable Priory Reverend Rachel Phillips welcomed everyone at this service of thanksgiving and celebration of volunteering in Bedfordshire.

The Welcome Message by HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, in the service booklet stated: “Today we come together in this beautiful church to pay tribute to all who have made and continue to make Bedfordshire a better place to live and call home. You are here today because you play a significant role within Bedfordshire, and I would like to thank you for all you do and the time, care and expertise that you give to others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​In his address, The Right Reverend Richard Atkinson OBE, Bishop of Bedford, quoted from The Holy Bible, Gospel of Matthew 25:40, which says: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

At HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire’s Annual Service of Thanksgiving, faith leaders from diverse communities lit candles as signs of their shared commitment to build compassionate neighbourhoods and support the destitute across the county.

He said God acknowledges the selfless services of all who respond with love and care to those in need around us.

During the Service, faith leaders from Bedfordshire’s diverse communities were invited to light candles as signs of our shared commitment to service, to challenge oppression, to work for justice, to relieve the downtrodden, and build compassionate neighbourhoods to support the destitute.

A Dunstable Scout, Imogen Thorne, read out a Poem – Do it Anyway. It inspired everyone to do good for others and not get discouraged by obstacles or challenges along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​In her Thanksgiving message, HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada mentioned attending the D-Day 80th Commemoration Service in Ampthill and called it a fitting tribute to all those who gave their lives for our better future.

She said: “I am humbled and amazed by the generosity and the commitment of those who volunteer without whom this county will be a poorer place to call home. It is a great honour and a privilege to serve this county as its Lord Lieutenant.

​“The Bedfordshire Lieutenancy is here to shine a light on all that is good within this county and increase awareness and cooperation across all organisations and groups.”