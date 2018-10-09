HM Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets ready for service

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis, recently appointed her Cadets for 2018/19 at a ceremony at Dunstable Community Fire Station.

The role of Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets is to support the Lord-Lieutenant in carrying out her duties and their selection and appointment acknowledges their outstanding contribution to their Cadet service and to the community.

This year’s Cadets are Cadet Corporal Elodie Pierlot, Cadet Sergeant Florence Cordell, Cadet Colour Sergeant Caleb Savery, Cadet Warrant Officer Ella Legg, Police Cadet Cindy Ziu, Fire Cadet Jasmin Khanom and Cadet Corporal Alissa Morgan.

The Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets are the finest of the many talented young people in the Cadet forces within Bedfordshire.

They are excellent leaders and a credit to their organisations and to the county.

Speaking after the commissioning the Lord-Lieutenant said “It is a great privilege to welcome my new Lord-Lieutenant Cadets to the Lieutenancy Team.

“They have been chosen because of the high standards they have achieved across a range of activities and, importantly, because of the contribution they make to helping us build strong communities.

“They are great role models for all of our young people and remind us of what a positive and important part young people play in the well-being of our county.”