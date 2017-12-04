Ho, ho, ho - Ron plans to carry on as Santa

An 82-year-old Luton man who claims to be the UK’s longest-serving Father Christmas has said he has no plans to retire despite racking up 53 years in the job.

Ron Horniblew, who first wore his red and white suit for his son in 1964, has travelled the world and met countless families in a bid to spread festive cheer.

The pensioner said he still got a thrill from making people smile but said he longed for a return to the “old days” when children received just a few presents and not big, expensive gifts.

Mr Horniblew, who lives in Luton with his wife Betty and also works in the furniture business, said: “If I can make one person happy and smiley, then that’s great.

“And you’ll get some people who are a bit miserable and think, ‘silly old fool’, but I’m the one who’s the clever one because I’m happy and it makes me feel young.”

Asked if he was tempted to throw in the sack, he said it was just his “old knees” which held him back and added: “(I’ve) no plans at all to retire, no. “I’m going to make it hard for the next person who says he is the longest-running Santa.”

Mr Horniblew, who raises money for charity through his festive endeavour, said he felt it was “too much” for children to be given top range gifts such as iPads.

He admitted he also struggled to understand the huge numbers of presents they now receive. He said: “I say to parents, if you want a toy for a baby, the best toy is a cardboard box with some paper in it and they will play for hours with it. Plus, they’re using their imagination.

“I go to people’s houses on Christmas morning, just to make sure that I’ve delivered the right presents and sometimes I have one or two presents leftover on the old sleigh, and sometimes I can’t walk across the lounge because there’s so many presents.

“How on earth can children play with all these presents? In my days you had one or maybe two presents and that was it.

“I think we ought to go back to those old days.”