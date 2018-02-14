Hockwell Ring Masjid opens its doors to community

People are being invited to look round their local mosque as part of a national event.

Sunday, February 18, is national Visit My Mosque Day and this year it is expected that more than 200 mosques will be taking part up and down the country.

In Luton, the Hockwell Ring Masjid will be holding an open day as they have done over the past 10 years.

The national theme this year is “Open Doors, Open Mosques, Open Communities”.

Everyone is invited to visit the mosque between 12.30pm- 5.30pm. It will be a family event with activities for children, informative presentations for adults and young people, a tour of the mosque and much more to see and do.

There will be some snacks and refreshments, and the opportunity to meet local Muslims and mosque goers.

This is an open event and people can drop in whenever they like, however, there will be some some scheduled presentations: 1.30pm “What is Islam”; 3pm “Culture & Society”; 4.30pm “Why I became a Muslim”.