Hole lot of trouble for an inquisitive Luton fox who got its head stuck in decking

An RSPCA officer had to rescue a not so cunning Mrs Fox after she got her head stuck in a hole in some decking.

RSPCA Inspector Mitchell Smith was called to the location in Luton on October 16.

A concerned member of the public had called for help after they discovered the poor female fox struggling with her head stuck in a hole which was used for uplighting on the decking.

Can you tell what it is yet? A fox had to be rescued from a hole in some decking

Mr Mitchell said: “This poor girl was well and truly stuck in the hole and was clearly distressed.

“When I arrived the caller had contacted the fire brigade to help as well. I managed to safely cut the decking either side of the fox’s head and then the firefighters arrived and cut the plank further along - so it could be removed.

“I managed to then free the fox and check her over and fortunately she was none the worse for her ordeal and ran away.

“We are grateful to the homeowners for all their help - foxes are such inquisitive creatures - we’re always getting called to help them after they’ve managed to get themselves in a predicament that they can’t get out of on their own!”

