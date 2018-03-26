Holidays are coming! Three new destinations added to Luton Airport offering and 25,000 more seats

Luton based travel firm TUI UK has revealed new destinations in Greece and Egypt from London Luton Airport for summer 2019 as well as new 10 and 11 night holiday durations for customers and 25,000 extra seats for holidaymakers.

TUI is introducing new routes to Hurghada, Halkidiki and Heraklion from Luton and the 10 and 11 night holiday durations for customers travelling to Dalaman in Turkey.

New holidays are coming to Luton

The airport will see an increase of more than 25,000 seats which it says will offer holidaymakers ‘more choice and flexibility than ever before’.

TUI UK’s commercial director Richard Sofer said: “Summer 2019 is the most ambitious programme we have ever introduced. We are focusing firmly on expanding access to our amazing range of holidays through an extended regional flying programming concentrated on the core destinations holidaymakers want to travel to, while offering the flexibility of holiday duration they want.

“We’ve increased our capacity by adding more than 25,000 seats out of London Luton Airport for summer 2019. We are giving customers even more opportunity when booking their summer holidays with more 10 and 11 night holidays and new routes to popular destinations in Greece and Egypt.”

Simon Harley, head of business development at Luton Airport said: “With our new expanded terminal and range of newly opened shops and restaurants, travellers are really beginning to feel the benefits of our transformation.”

Thousands of free kids’ places will be available across all TUI and First Choice holidays and deposits will be just £50pp short and mid haul and £125pp long haul to firm has confirmed. Summer 2019 holidays go on sale from Thursday April 5.