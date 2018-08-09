Hollywood vibes for Dunstable’s Kids In Action charity

Budding directors, camera operators and producers at Kids in Action, Dunstable, will get a taste of cutting edge Hollywood technology thanks to a £4,500 donation from the local Amazon fulfilment centre.

Kids in Action is a charity that provides sporting and social activities, day trips and holidays for children and young people with disabilities and special needs in Dunstable.

The money went towards building a green screen room for video and photography which will help the children learn new skills and techniques in film making and production.

The Amazon team also donated an additional £2,000 towards the charity’s fundraising activities. £1,000 will go towards the charity’s annual fun run event and £1,000 will go towards helping Kids in Action buy their current headquarters, securing the charity for the future.

Paul Bowen-James, founder of Kids in Action in Dunstable, said, “It’s brilliant that the team at Amazon in Dunstable was able to help us out with new facilities for the children.

“Having the best equipment will be a big boost for their development and will allow them to try out new techniques to make really exciting projects. On behalf of everyone here I’d like to thank Amazon Dunstable for their generosity.”

Speaking on the donation, general manager at Amazon Dunstable, Sertac Yilmaz said, “At Amazon we love pushing the boundaries of possibility and with a new green screen the children at Kids in Action will be able to do just that. We were more than happy to provide some new equipment to help the children develop their digital skills and explore creativity without limits.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.