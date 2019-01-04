Honour for Dunstable based social worker

A woman who has dedicated decades of her life to helping young people get the best start in life has headed up this year’s New Year’s Honours List.

Louise Purser assesses newly-qualified social workers in Dunstable on behalf of Central Beds Council. She has been awarded an MBE for services to children’s social care.

Louise said: “It’s all about seeing the children and young people develop, sometimes coming to us from a crisis situation and being able to sort things out with their families, sort things out with their schools, and building their lives.

“It’s enormously rewarding.”

Louise was born in Luton, and attended Denbigh High School and Barnfield College, before starting work at Luton & Dunstable Hospital, later qualifying as a social worker.

She moved to Hemel Hempstead in 1984 after getting married, later moving away from the town four years ago.

Her daughters, Rachel and Sarah still live locally with their own families and she has ties to the Brownies.

She was at Martins Family Group Home for seven years, from 1984-91, working with young people in care aged between 10-18.

Louise’s mum Lynne was a teacher at Luton’s William Austin Junior School, and she will come to the palace for the ceremony alongside dad Ken.