Houghton Regis dentist calls on superheroes’ help

A dental practice is calling all superheroes to go and join them for their Children’s Fun Week!

From Iron Men to Wonder Women, and a Hulk or two, they want children to go along and show them their teeth. Be brave and help others overcome their fears when it comes to visiting the dentist. The dentist is not scary and the dentists at Obex Dental in Houghton Regis need your help!

This children’s event runs from February 12-17 and is a great opportunity for children under the age of 18 to receive their bi-annual check-up for free on the NHS. These events are designed to make the experience as fun as possible and to build positive memories of the dentist as well as educate about oral health as a preventative form of treatment.

During the children’s weeks there are competitions where the best fancy dressed could win a prize and the more creative heroes could win some vouchers in the colouring competitions. But the ultimate prize for one of the lucky patients is receiving a once in a lifetime trip to Disneyland Paris!

The events are held four times a year; February, April, August and October. Each event has exciting themes to ignite the imagination: Superheroes in February, Easter Eggstravaganza in April and It’s time to shine, Its Summertime, in August. They also hold an annual Halloween Children’s Week where things get a little cutesy not spooks’y, so they don’t unravel all that progress youngsters have made! No scaring allowed!

The events always fall during school holidays so going to the dentist never has to affect children’s attendance during school term times.