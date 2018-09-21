Houghton Regis paedophile jailed for touching young girls after plying them with treats

A registered sex offender from Houghton Regis has been jailed for 15 months after sexually touching two children.

Alan Jones, 72, of Bromley Gardens, was arrested in July after he was seen to be acting inappropriately towards two young girls under 13.

He plied them with ice cream and alcohol before kissing and touching them.

Jones pleaded guilty during an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Monday, 23 July and was sentenced today (Friday) to 15 months in prison. He has also been issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Amy Hawkes said: “Jones is a sexual predator, who has previous convictions, and took advantage of his victims’ young age. He clearly hasn’t learnt any lessons from the past so we are pleased he has received a custodial sentence.

“We will not tolerate sexual abuse of any kind in Bedfordshire, and we hope this sends a very clear message to those who think they can get away with this type of crime; we will find out and you will be punished.”

To report concerns around child sexual abuse, call police on 101 or visit the online reporting centre.

Parents can visit the Parents Protect website, which is run by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, for lots of useful resources to help prevent child sexual abuse.

The NSPCC website has plenty of advice for parents on how to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.