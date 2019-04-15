Housebuilder helps Luton Celtic Ladies team kick off their season

A Caddington housebuilder is supporting local girls in sport by sponsoring Luton Celtic Ladies under 15s football team.

Redrow Homes South Midlands has provided the team with full kits, as well as a set of training footballs.

The Luton Celtic Ladies U15, sponsored by Redrow Homes South Midlands

The team was created in May 2018 and hopes to develop players and get more girls playing. The sponsorship forms part of Redrow’s commitment to promote health, wellbeing and excellence, especially among young people.

Jamie MacDonald, club chairman, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsored by Redrow Homes and having a smart new kit has really helped the team to kick off the new season in style.

“We have a great bunch of players that we are really proud of, so they all deserve to feel a sense of pride when they step onto the pitch.

“The team is made up of girls who have played competitive football before along with some who have never been on a football pitch before, so it’s great to see everyone come together and improve every time we train.”

The Luton Celtic Ladies under 15s team, part of the Luton Celtic Youth programme, kicked off its first-ever season in September against AFC Dunstable.

Tonia Tyler, Sales Director for Redrow Homes South Midlands, added: “Luton Celtic Youth is an invaluable part of the local community, and we are proud to support grassroots football as part of our commitment to create thriving communities.

“The club’s dedication is fantastic, and it’s great to see the enthusiasm of all of the team members. The kit looks brilliant and we wish them the best of luck throughout the season!”