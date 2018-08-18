Housing group helps Luton youngsters gain workplace skills

Aldwyck is helping nine young people from Luton and Central Bedfordshire make the transition from school into work or further education.

The housing group has partnered with the EY Foundation’s ‘Our Future’ employability and work experience programme. The scheme connects employers looking for local talent with young people from diverse backgrounds who face barriers to entering the work place.

Nine 16 to 17-year-olds have been recruited from Aldwyck’s customer base and the local area and will receive an introduction to Aldwyck as an employer, paid work experience, intensive skills training and one-to-one mentoring by one of Aldwyck’s team at their head office in Houghton Regis.

During their two weeks work experience, they will work on a live business project in areas such as marketing, planning, HR and recruitment and development.

David Benson, Aldwyck’s head of people and organisational development, said: “We’re enjoying getting to know the team of young people on the programme.”