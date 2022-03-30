Hub set up at Luton Airport to welcome Ukrainian refugees

The humanitarian hub at Luton Airport

Organised by Bedfordshire’s Local Resilience Forum with local authorities, NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups, emergency services, the charity and voluntary sector and the airport, the hub operates by providing a warm welcome to those suffering the trauma of being uprooted from their homeland.

Arrivals are greeted by volunteers from the Bedfordshire and Luton Emergency Volunteers Executive Committee, British Red Cross and the Airport Chaplaincy.

Refreshments are provided, while advisers give guidance for onward travel within the UK. Paramedics from the Hearts First Ambulance Service are also on hand to provide mental and physical health support information.

A whole array of advice, information and useful contact numbers from local and national agencies is available for the arrivals, many of whom are bewildered and confused by recent events and facing a very uncertain future.

Whole families are arriving and children in particular are comforted, not just to see the familiar colours of the Ukrainian flag in the reception area, but to see some heart-felt artwork designed by Luton’s Surrey Street Primary, Cardinal Newman Catholic and Queen Elizabeth schools.

Councillor Aslam Khan, Deputy Leader, Luton Council, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those suffering in Ukraine, and alongside those who have fled their homeland as well as friends and family here in Bedfordshire and across the world.

“Once again Luton and the wider region has stepped up to the plate at a moment of great crisis and deep tragedy.

“In a short space of time many different organisations have come together and been working around the clock to provide a warm welcome and practical support to those whose lives have been violently disrupted by the Russian invasion of their country.

“I am truly humbled to witness the sacrifice so many are continuing to make to show Luton will always stand alongside the troubled and afflicted of this world.”

Alberto Martin, CEO at London Luton Airport said: “It has been heart-breaking to witness events unfold in Ukraine. We are proud of the support we provide to our communities and are glad we can play a small part in ensuring a warm welcome to Ukrainian families as they arrive in the UK”.

Felicity Cox, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes ICS Executive Lead and CCG Accountable Officer said: “The way in which organisations and individuals have come together to provide a place of support and refuge for those displaced from Ukraine is testament to partnership working and the generosity of spirit that we have seen in abundance across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes over the last two years.”

Amanda Carcary, senior emergency response officer for the British Red Cross in Bedfordshire, said: “Kindness is so vital when people arrive in the UK after an experience like this, which is why our teams are trained to give emotional support as well as help people with practical things.