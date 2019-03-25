Hundreds raised at event to celebrate women in Luton

Hundreds of people attended an event to celebrate women in Luton and raised over £600 for local charity, Stepping Stones.

The International Women’s Day celebration event was organised by Simply Deez Events and Cathy McShane at Marsh Farm Futures, special guests included the Mayor of Luton, cllr Naseem Ayub.

The Mayor of Luton at the International Women's Day event

On the day, £635 was raised for Stepping Stones, a charity dedicated to supporting women to transform the stumbling blocks of their lives into stepping stones, creating happier, healthier lives for women, their children and families.

Dee Bailey said: “We are most grateful to all the volunteers, speakers, DJ, performers, exhibitors, videographer, caterer, the raffle prize donations and everyone who came and supported on the day. It was fabulous to see the community, both men and women from different cultures, come and support each other.”

Corporate and community fundraiser Niki Toffis added: “It’s an amazing amount and we are truly grateful for the support given on Saturday. The speakers were so inspirational and it was lovely being a part of it.”

Volunteers at the International Women's Day celebration event

One of the exhibitors at the International Women's Day event

