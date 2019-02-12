Hundreds raised for Cancer Research UK by volunteers and pupils in Dunstable

Pupils from Lark Rise Primary Academy have joined volunteers from the Cancer Research UK (CRUK) charity shop in raising money for the charity.

The fundraising took place to mark World Cancer Day, volunteers were raising awareness in the charity shop at White Lion Retail Park and Tesco Extra in Dunstable.

Pupils from Lark Rise Primary Academy had a cake competition to raise money for Cancer Research UK

Schoolchildren from the Dunstable primary school took part in a cake competition and raised £92 for CRUK.

Kelly Taylor, assistant manager at CRUK charity shop Dunstable, said: “Denise went to Tesco with some of the volunteers from here to raise awareness of the work the charity does and they raised over £475 there.

“We had a DJ in store here and a tombola and I was going around in a tutu and roller skates, we raised £210.

“We also teamed up with Lark Rise Academy and they had a cake competition, they raised £92.

Volunteers from Cancer Research UK's charity shop in Dunstable raised money in store for the charity

“The aim of the events was to raise money and awareness of the charity and World Cancer Day.”

Cancer Research UK is a cancer research and awareness charity, its aim is to reduce the number of deaths from cancer.