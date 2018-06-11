Hundreds raised for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Bedfordshire Police’s Community Cohesion Champions have raised £676 for Great Ormond Street Hospital in honour of a colleague’s son, who was treated at the hospital after being born seven weeks early.

The volunteer youth group, aged between 13 and 15, raised the money by running 110 miles, the distance between Bedfordshire Police Headquarters in Kempston and the children’s hospital in London.

They worked as a team to cover the distance using the running track at Stockwood Park Academy.

Sergeant Stephen Mosley said: “The inspiration behind the idea for the champions raising money for Great Ormond Street is PCSO Daniel McHugh’s son Thomas, who was very ill when he was born due to heart and lung complications. After a number of months of treatment and following a successful operation, Thomas was discharged and continues to make a brilliant recovery.

“Daniel speaks very highly of the fantastic treatment they received and is very grateful for all they did for Thomas, who will be celebrating his second birthday this month.”