Hunt for robber after ‘frightening’ ordeal in High Town

A robber smashed a glass door and “violently” pushed aside a shopkeeper in Luton this week.

Police are now investigating the robbery at Priyan Stores in High Town on Tuesday, January 23. At around 1.35pm, a man entered the shop, situated on the corner of Kingston Road and North Street.

He smashed the glass in the shop door, violently pushed the shop assistant several times to get behind the counter, shouted at both her and a customer to move out of the way and left with three bottles of alcohol.

He is described as white with a tanned complexion, in his late teens, slim, between 5’8’’ and 6’ 0” tall with brown eyes. He was wearing a dark coloured puffa jacket and jeans and his face was covered with a ski mask with triangular shaped opening over his eyes.

DC Rachel Lydon said: “This was a frightening incident for the shop assistant and a customer in the shop at the time, both of whom were left very shaken up.

“We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour and would urge anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference C/3547/18. You can also give information online via the Bedfordshire Police website, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.