Hunt is on for two attackers who stabbed teenager in Luton park on Saturday

A teenager has been seriously injured after being stabbed by two men in Luton on Saturday afternoon.

Beds Police, who are appealing for witnesses to come forward, say they were called to People’s Park, Havelock Road at around 1.10pm on October 22.

A teenager was found to have suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The attackers are described as two men in their late teens to early 20s, who were both wearing dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Lancaster from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department said: “Needless violence has left a teenager with serious injuries.

“We are carrying out several lines of enquires to identify those involved in this altercation, but we would urge anyone with information

to please report it to us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or report online quoting reference Operation Frangipane.