I love being part of the diverse communities of Luton, says Julie Furnivall

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Friendships with those of different race, religion, culture or nationality can be seen by some as a threat, but we forget that our identities are not meant to be based on sameness or self-contained. Our identities are to be evolved and founded on connection, difference, and heterogeneity.

Friendships with people from diverse religious, ethnic and cultural backgrounds give us a better, fairer understanding of not just different cultures and faiths but it gives us insights about our own faith and culture too. It helps us to avoid prejudice and leads us to a clearer and enriched understanding of those around us. It also enables us to unite our voices and create influence on many common causes and values. We have witnessed it in several short friendship and solidarity videos that people have shared with us at https://www.facebook.com/groups/LutonFaiths

In one video, Julie Furnivall, who has lived all her adult life in Luton, and is a local climate activist as well as a community volunteer, introduced her British Iranian friend Esmat Zadeh. Esmat told when she came to the UK, she couldn’t speak English very well. When she joined English classes, she came across Julie as her teacher, and from that point onwards her friendship with Julie grew.

A local climate activist as well as a community volunteer, Julie Furnivall (L) introduces in a short video, her British Iranian friend Esmat Zadeh (R) who says she is extremely grateful that God put Julie in her life.

​Esmat said: “I consider myself extremely fortunate that God put Julie in my life. We have been friends for over 38 years and have become very close now. Our children have grown together. We have spent time holidaying together. Even though I have now moved to Birmingham, we still visit each other regularly. I am so grateful to have Julie and wouldn’t want to lose her or change my friendship with her for anything. She is my best friend and a sister.”

​Julie responded saying: “Esmat has helped me as much as she thinks I have helped her over the years. I am very proud of our friendship. As a Shia Muslim, Esmat has taught me so much about her faith and culture. I personally do not follow any religion, but I take interest in all religions and learn good things from everyone. I love being part of the diverse communities of Luton.”

​Long may such friendships continue and inspire us all to love and respect one another.