Ice-cream vans in three Luton streets attacked by arsonists

Three ice-cream vans parked in three different Luton streets were targetted by arsonists in the early hours of Friday morning (July 13).

Between 2.34am and 2.41am, vans in Wilsden Avenue, Connought Road and Thornhill Road were set alight. Police believe the fires were started deliberately.

Detective Constable Cathie Layton, investigating, said: “Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing, but we believe all three were started deliberately and we are exploring the possibility that they could be linked.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt as a result of the fires, but this could have been a lot worse as the vans were all parked near houses.

“We are keen to find the people responsible, so I’m now looking for any information that might help the investigation into these incidents. If you know who was responsible or have any information about any of the incidents, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Layton on 101 quoting reference number 32 of July 13.

Alternatively, report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report. You can also report information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

