Image released of 17-year-old boy missing from his home in Luton

Have you seen Ryan?
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read

Bedfordshire Police have released an image of a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Luton at the weekend.

Ryan was last seen on Saturday (June 17) at his home address.

He is described as 5ft 10ins, of slim build, and has short black hair. Ryan was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue joggers and Nike trainers.

Missing Ryan
Anyone who has seen Ryan or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference MPL/1107/23.

