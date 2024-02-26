Missing Ali. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police have released an image of a missing man with links to Luton.

Ali Akbar Shah, 54, is missing from Colchester and is described as 5ft 10ins, medium to large build, with short black hair which is greying at the sides.

He was last seen in the area of Colchester General Hospital, and has links to the Luton, Liverpool and Manchester areas.