Image released of missing man from Colchester ‘with links to Luton’
Have you seen him?
Essex Police have released an image of a missing man with links to Luton.
Ali Akbar Shah, 54, is missing from Colchester and is described as 5ft 10ins, medium to large build, with short black hair which is greying at the sides.
He was last seen in the area of Colchester General Hospital, and has links to the Luton, Liverpool and Manchester areas.
The force said: “We are worried about him and are continuing our enquiries to find him. If you’ve seen Ali, or have any information as to his whereabouts, please call us on 999.”