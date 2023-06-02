News you can trust since 1891
Images released as 17-year-old boy goes missing from Luton

He may have travelled to Greenwich in London
Bedfordshire Police have released two images of missing teenager last seen in Luton on Monday (May 29).

Amir was spotted in the town at around 5.45pm. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless red McKenzie t-shirt, dark grey jeans, Nike sliders, white socks and a backpack.

Amir is described as 5ft 6ins, slim build, has braces on his teeth, and black curly hair. It is believed he may have travelled to London and possibly the Greenwich area.

Missing AmirMissing Amir
If you have seen Amir or know his whereabout contact us on 101, quoting reference 458 of 29 May.

