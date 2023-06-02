Bedfordshire Police have released two images of missing teenager last seen in Luton on Monday (May 29).

Amir was spotted in the town at around 5.45pm. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless red McKenzie t-shirt, dark grey jeans, Nike sliders, white socks and a backpack.

Amir is described as 5ft 6ins, slim build, has braces on his teeth, and black curly hair. It is believed he may have travelled to London and possibly the Greenwich area.

