Images released as 17-year-old boy goes missing from Luton
He may have travelled to Greenwich in London
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:04 BST
Bedfordshire Police have released two images of missing teenager last seen in Luton on Monday (May 29).
Amir was spotted in the town at around 5.45pm. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless red McKenzie t-shirt, dark grey jeans, Nike sliders, white socks and a backpack.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amir is described as 5ft 6ins, slim build, has braces on his teeth, and black curly hair. It is believed he may have travelled to London and possibly the Greenwich area.
If you have seen Amir or know his whereabout contact us on 101, quoting reference 458 of 29 May.