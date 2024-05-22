Missing Haleema. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police in Luton have released three images of a teenage girl who has been missing from her foster home since Monday (May 20).

Haleema, 15, was last seen at Chiltern Academy at around 9.30am. Bedfordshire Police believe she boarded a train to an unknown destination.

The teen has links to the Lewisham and Croydon areas of London and Sheffield in South Yorkshire. She is described as Asian, 5ft 5ins and of average build with long, black curly hair with a tint of red.

Haleema was last seen wearing a long black dress, black sunglasses and carrying a Boots shopping bag and black handbag.