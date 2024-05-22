Images released of Luton 15-year-old who went missing two days ago
Police in Luton have released three images of a teenage girl who has been missing from her foster home since Monday (May 20).
Haleema, 15, was last seen at Chiltern Academy at around 9.30am. Bedfordshire Police believe she boarded a train to an unknown destination.
The teen has links to the Lewisham and Croydon areas of London and Sheffield in South Yorkshire. She is described as Asian, 5ft 5ins and of average build with long, black curly hair with a tint of red.
Haleema was last seen wearing a long black dress, black sunglasses and carrying a Boots shopping bag and black handbag.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or report online using reference BP-20052024-0310.