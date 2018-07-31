Importance of screenings

Luton Clinical Commissioning Group (LCCG) is encouraging people to take part in national cancer screening programmes.

The group commissioned a survey between May and November 2017, in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Luton’s Cancer Action Group, to highlight the barriers preventing people from participating in national cancer screening programmes. In the UK there are three national screening programmes for bowel, breast, and cervical cancer; across Luton the uptake of cancer screening falls short of national targets by as much as 20per cent.

In response to the findings LCCG launched an awareness campaign about cancer screenings and are attempting to address the barriers.

Breast cancer survivor Denise Coates, who is a charity ambassador for the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, is supporting the campaign. She said: “My passion comes from seeing ‘firsthand’ the effects of cancer, so I made a promise to myself to help others, I’m sharing my story and creating awareness. Having experienced breast cancer and being screened I fully appreciate the incredible importance of early detection.

“Please go for your screening appointments.”

The LCCG and Macmillan will be at Luton Mela on Saturday to raise awareness of the importance of cancer screenings.